Many San Antonio fueling stations still empty

SAN ANTONIO - The rush to fill up gas tanks is back. It started on Thursday when drivers bombarded local gas stations, leaving a lot of stations out of gas.

The Shell located on Fredericksburg and Louis Pasteur near the Medical Center was pretty chaotic Friday morning. It is one of the only spots around that still had fuel as of noon.

Social media rumors warning of a gas shortage after Hurricane Harvey sent people flocking to the pumps Thursday and as a result, it created a man-made shortage at many stations.

If you see a place with no lines it's safe to say they're out of gas.

Officials insist there is plenty of gas that is in the process of being delivered. Unless you need gas, please wait and fill up when you do.

You can find the best spots when you do need fuel by checking out our Gas Tracker

Received word the Shell at Fredericksburg and Louis Pasteur where we were live at 12 is now out of gas #kens5eyewitness — James Keith (@James_Keith) September 1, 2017

