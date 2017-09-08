Man wanted in connection to northeast-side robbery

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Darione Carmichael who has been named as the suspect in an aggravated robbery on the far northeast side.

The incident occurred on Sept. 5 just before 4 a.m. in the 5900 block of Walnut Mill Drive.

Police said the victim told them there was a suspicious vehicle occupied by two males parked down the road from his home when it suddenly sped up and parked directly behind his car.

One of the two suspects then allegedly approached the driver, forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint and demanded his cell phone and car keys.

The two suspects then fled the location in the victim’s vehicle but it was later spotted in the 4100 block of Sunrise Glade by the San Antonio Police Department.

Authorities arrested an unnamed suspect who was in the driver’s seat.

Carmichael was seated in the passenger side and was able to escape.

He is now wanted for aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-8477.

© 2017 KENS-TV