Man stabbed multiple times at south-side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering at San Antonio Military Medical Center after suffering several stab wounds at a south-side apartment complex Saturday night.

SAPD got the call around 9:20 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Utopia Lane.

The victim reportedly had an argument with someone inside an apartment and suffered a stab wound to the head and two to his body.

Police have only identified the victim as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

