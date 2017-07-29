Man stabbed multiple times at south-side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering at San Antonio Military Medical Center after suffering several stab wounds at a south-side apartment complex Saturday night.
SAPD got the call around 9:20 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Utopia Lane.
The victim reportedly had an argument with someone inside an apartment and suffered a stab wound to the head and two to his body.
Police have only identified the victim as a Hispanic male in his 20s.
It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.
This is a developing story and KENS 5 will keep you updated as more information is released.
