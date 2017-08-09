Man stabbed multiple times near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed several times across the street from the Haven for Hope homeless shelter just west downtown, according to SAPD.

Around 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, police told us they were called to the scene just down the street from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in the 1300 block of West Martin.

A man in his ‘mid 40s’ was stabbed several times behind Rangel's Bail Bond Services. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they attempted interviewing a witness in the area, but he was intoxicated and nothing ‘coherent’ came of it.

