Man shot at northeast-side gas station

Shooting at Chevron

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a shooting at northeast side gas station may be related to a bar fight at a nearby bar and night club.

Around 2:25 a.m. Monday morning, shots were fired at a Chevron gas station at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel. A man sitting in his car was grazed in the head by a bullet.

The man was taken to University Hospital.

Police say just a few minutes earlier, a fight broke out at nearby Bar 32, at Walzem and Austin Highway. A car left the scene of the fight and someone in the car fired a shot in the air.

Police have not said whether the shooting at the Chevron was related to the bar fight.

No arrests have been made.



