Man shot and killed in home invasion

Regina home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two men who they say killed a man during a home invasion on the south side.

Around midnight Wednesday morning, police say three guys forced their way into a home on Regina Street, near the intersection with South Hackberry.

Police say they pulled a gun on the two men who lived there. As they were leaving, one of the men living in the home chased after them and started shooting.

The robbers fired back, hitting that man in the chest. He died at the scene.

One of the robbers was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two men got away and have not been caught.



