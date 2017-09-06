Man shoots, kills son during heated argument

A San Antonio man is in custody Wednesday, accused of shooting and killing his son.

San Antonio police responded to the 2400 block of Marilyn Kay around 9:20 Tuesday night.

According to police, the 60-year-old man and his 33-year-old son were involved in an argument inside of their northwest-side home.

At some point, the argument escalated and the man shot his son in the chest.

The man's son was transported to University Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

It was not clear what charges the man would face in the shooting death.

Further details were not immediately available.

© 2017 KENS-TV