Man robs bank, wipes down counters and door handles

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a Chase Bank in Universal City.
On January 26, the man seen in surveillance pictures walked into the bank and handed the teller a note.
He received $3,500 from the teller, then cleaned the counter and door handles with a disinfectant wipe.
The robber then left on foot toward the back of the bank to a neighboring HEB parking lot. Police say he left in a Silver Jeep Liberty parked in the HEB parking lot.
If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.
