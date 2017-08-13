Man in hospital after found lying in the street, conditions unknown

SAN ANTONIO – Police were called to the city’s northwest side after witnesses found a man lying in the middle of the street.

The man was found around 1 a.m. Sunday lying in the street in the 1900 block of Babcock Road.

A witness told police the man was in or on a vehicle and was trying to get out. They said he either jump or fell out while the vehicle while it was moving.

Apparently, his friends went back to the scene to get him help, according to police.

The man was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police haven’t determined if alcohol played a factor in this incident.

© 2017 KENS-TV