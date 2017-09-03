Man found stabbed in the chest in a northeast-side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man is arrested and accused of stabbing another man in the chest.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, near Midcrown, on the city’s northeast side.
Police said they found a 19-year-old man stabbed in the chest at an apartment complex. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.
Police arrested a man who was in the next-door apartment where the stabbing happened.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs