Man found stabbed in the chest in a northeast-side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man is arrested and accused of stabbing another man in the chest.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, near Midcrown, on the city’s northeast side.

Police said they found a 19-year-old man stabbed in the chest at an apartment complex. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police arrested a man who was in the next-door apartment where the stabbing happened.

