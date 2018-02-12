Man dies in police custody in northeast San Antonio

San Antonio Police Department detectives are investigating an in-custody death of a man from an incident Monday afternoon on the north east side.

At about 4 pm on Monday afternoon, SAPD officers arrested a 62-year-old man for panhandling near the intersection of IH35 and Eisenhower. The arresting officer placed the man in handcuffs before putting him into the back of the patrol vehicle.

The man offered no resistance and the officer used no force.

Shortly after, the officer noticed the man had slumped over and was not responding to questions. The officer immediately called EMS to the scene and began CPR. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Northeast Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Because the man was under arrest, this investigation is being handled by detectives as an in-custody death by SAPD Homicide. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death.

No other details are available at this time.

