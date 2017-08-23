Man dies after slamming car into pole on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO - A man died early Wednesday morning after he crashed his vehicle into a pole while traveling at a high speed on the city’s northeast side.

SAPD got the call around 2 a.m. and arrived to the scene near Starcrest Drive and Loop 410.

The driver’s Ford Fusion was ‘scattered’ across the access road.

Police said he was traveling at a high speed when exiting the highway and lost control of the vehicle. He crashed in to a pole before slamming into a wall.

The deceased driver has only been identified as a Hispanic male in his 30s.

