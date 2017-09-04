Man dead, woman injured after car flips into southeast-side creek

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and a woman injured after their car flipped over into a creek and nearly got trapped under water.

The accident happened around 10:30 Saturday night, in front of the Mission Trail Baptist Hospital on Research Plaza on the city’s southeast side.

Police said 23-year-old Oscar Chavez, the driver of a Chevy Camaro, was speeding and lost control. The car then flipped over and water started to fill the vehicle.

Chavez was trapped inside and later rescued. Police said the passenger was able to get out on her own.

Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital where Chavez died. The passenger is expected to survive.

