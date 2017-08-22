Man crashed SUV into train after gas pedal got stuck

SAN ANTONIO - A man crashed his SUV into a train just north of downtown Monday night.

Emergency crews got the call just before 11 p.m. Monday and responded to the scene at the corner of Conway Drive and Empire Street.

Investigators said the driver had just finished repairing the vehicle and was taking it on a test drive.

The driver said when the gas pedal got stuck he lost control and drove over a ditch and eventually slammed into the slow-moving train.

The train was forced to stop as a result of the accident.

Surprisingly, no injuries were reported. It’s unclear if the driver received any citation.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) is investigating the incident.

© 2017 KENS-TV