Man charged in wife's death in East Bexar County accident

Mugshot of Carl Morrison

BEXAR COUNTY - A man has now been charged after his wife was killed late Monday night in an accident in far East Bexar County.

Deputies say Carl Morrison was driving his truck around 11:00 p.m. at FM 1346 and Schuwirth Road. Deputies say Morrison was following his wife, who was driving a sedan, when he hit her car broadside while she was making a u-turn.

His wife died at the scene.

Bexar County investigators said Tuesday Morrison is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The accident is under investigation.



