Man charged in Laredo teen's murder

LAREDO - The Laredo Police Department arrested 24-year-old Mario Angel Gonzalez in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl on July 26.

The unidentified teen girl was found dead near a Laredo recreation center on Thursday by several family members who used the ‘Find my iPhone’ app to locate her, as reported by the Laredo Morning Times.

Investigators believe she may have been working out as her body was found near a trail wearing workout attire.

Homicide detectives were lead to the suspect through ‘several tips’, according to a Facebook post by the Laredo Police Department.

Gonzalez was charged Saturday night with murder and is currently being held on no bond.

LPD is expected to hold a press conference Monday.

© 2017 KENS-TV