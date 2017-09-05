Man arrested in shooting incident involving 4-year-old daughter

San Antonio police have arrested a man after they said he gave a false statement regarding a shooting incident involving his 4-year-old daughter.



Lazurus Anthony Gutierrez, 24, told police he was walking with his daughter when she was struck by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting.

But while being questioned, Gutierrez reportedly confessed to detectives that the girl had found a gun he had hidden under a couch cushion in his west-side home and accidentally shot herself.

The girl was taken to University Hospital and rushed into surgery, said police.

Gutierrez said he gave a false statement to officers because he was scared he would get into trouble. His daughter remains in serious condition.