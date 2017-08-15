Man arrested in family fued shooting from June

SAN ANTONIO – A family feud reaches a violent conclusion after a man was shot and now, another man is under arrest.

The feud centered on revenge and bad blood because of failing marriage between two brother-in-laws. Because of the feud, one of the men behind bars at the Bexar County Detention Center.

Police said the suspect believes the victim stabbed his sister and killed his father. Investigators offered no evidence to support those claims from Ruben Gonzalez.

They did say he's been in a feud with his brother-in-law since the victim separated from his sister in March.

Police said on June 15 Gonzalez chased the 25-year-old victim down on the bridge and underpass in the 2300 block of South Laredo and South Trinity along Apache Creek.

Gonzalez reportedly emptied a revolver shooting at his brother-in-law.

The victim was shot in the hip/pelvic area and was pistol whipped across his head. The victim was able to identify Gonzalez before going into surgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Gonzalez faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

© 2017 KENS-TV