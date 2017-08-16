Man arrested again after escaping police custody

SAN ANTONIO – A man in custody took off but didn't stay hidden for very long.

It was a strange night for San Antonio police who were on the lookout for a man that escaped from the jail.

Police said the man was arrested earlier on the east side and was taken to the Magistrate Medical Office on North Frio Street. It was then he somehow managed to slip away from officers.

He wasn’t spotted again until 11 p.m. Tuesday when residents near San Pedro and Elmira alerted authorities.

Officers found the man hiding inside a trash can.

He was put back in handcuffs and taken to jail.

