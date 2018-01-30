Man accused in revenge act against ex involving 'Molotov cocktail'

Mugshot of Juan Torres

SAN ANTONIO - A man faces felony charges after police say he was caught on camera planning a bizarre act of revenge on his ex-girlfriend.

On December 30, police got a call about a car on fire on Santa Barbara Street. When the fire department arrived, they found damage to the side of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma. A melted plastic bottle was found underneath the truck that had some liquid in it.

The owner of the truck, Tomas Pena, told police his girlfriend lived at the address.

Arson investigators determined the fire was set intentionally using a brown paper bag, a plastic bottle and a wick to create a Molotov cocktail. Pena mentioned to police he and his girlfriend had been having problems with her ex-boyfriend, who was known to hang out at a gas station on West Avenue.

Police spoke to a clerk at the gas station, who said a man had been there matching the description of the ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Juan Torres.

Through their investigation, officers found surveillance video that showed Torres walking along West Avenue toward the gas pumps with a plastic bottle in his hand. Police say he is seen on the video filling up the bottle with $2 worth of gas and buying a beer that he put in a brown paper bag.

Police say the fire at the truck was reported only moments from when he was seen on camera.

Torres faces charges for creating an explosive with the intent to destroy property. He is also accused of slashing the victim's tires weeks before the truck fire incident.

