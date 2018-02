SAN ANTONIO - A major accident on the far south side is blocking the ramp on westbound lanes of Loop 410 at Zarzamora Street.

Traffic is reportedly stopped up back to Moursund Boulevard.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. A driver had to be extracted from the vehicle.

SAPD south patrol is assisting with traffic and highway lane closures.

See map.

© 2018 KENS-TV