Machete-wielding suspect arrested after leading police on pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a man who was found with a machete after police chased him through Tobin Hill early Thursday morning.

Police were called for a cutting at a home in the 200 block of Army early Thursday morning. SAPD Chief William McManus said officers couldn’t make entry through the front door but were able to get in through the back.

Once inside, police found two women, one in their 30s and the other in her 50s, with life-threatening injuries caused by a knife or sharp instrument. Both women were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police got a description of a van leaving the scene and when they tried to pull the white van over, the suspect fled. Police then pursued the van through Tobin Hill until the driver crashed at Euclid and Wilmington Street.

The suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of aggravated assault McManus said.

A machete was found in the van with the suspect.

Chief McManus said there were two minor accidents during the pursuit, but that officers followed policy to catch the suspect.