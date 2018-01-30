MacArthur students prepare for cyber security competition

SAN ANTONIO - As technology continues to advance, so do cyber threats. We’ve seen careers created around identifying and eliminating viruses, hackers and other risks.

A group of remarkable MacArthur High School students are the next generation of cyber security experts.

The teens start their day before the sun rises with two hours of JROTC training. Then they attend a full day of high school before heading to Broadway Bank Every Monday they gather to talk about IP addresses and binary code.

The star power can be felt as the students gather. Their records of service, academic excellence and discipline are evident in the way they carry themselves.

The North East I.S.D. students are practicing for a CyberPatriots competition.

They’ll go head-to-head with schools across the country, showing how fast and accurately they can protect a network.

“The six hours fly by really quickly,” said Pedro Jusino, a MacArthur senior. “We always have to make sure we’re on our toes and make sure we’re doing exactly what we need to do.”

This is Pedro’s third year to take part in the cyber security challenge. He hopes to continue learning computer science in college. Several universities are even in a scholarship bidding war, hoping the talented senior will study on their campus.

“After college I want to commission to the U.S. Navy,” said Pedro. “I want to become a Cyber Warfare operator.”

Pedro’s dream to continue the work he does in the CyberPatriots practice room has his mentors, Sonny Montiel and Paul Guido, thrilled they made an impact on the young man’s life.

“It has been so rewarding … to see these children grow and get better at defending computers, “ said Paul Guido, a senior security network engineer at Broadway Bank. He serves as a mentor to the students. “They do the same thing that we do on a regular basis.”

The importance of cyber security is only growing with a constant expansion of technology.

“They are big on discipline, big on teamwork, they are very focused, very attentive to what they need to learn,” said Sonny Montiel, vice president and network security officer with Broadway Bank. “They realize that they are learning real world skills.”

The CyberPatriots competition will continue in February. The teams will find out then who is going to the finals with and a chance at becoming the national champion.

