Luis Miguel coming to San Antonio this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Mexican icon Luis Miguel is bringing his ¡México Por Siempre! tour to San Antonio in August.

On August 30, the singer will perform at the AT&T Center at 8:30 pm.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 13 at 10 am. General public tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 am.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com

The tour will also make stops in Dallas, Laredo, Houston, Edinburg, and El Paso.

Friday, May 25, 2018 Dallas, TX

Saturday, May 26, 2018 Laredo, TX

Sunday, May 27, 2018 Houston, TX

Friday, August 31, 2018 Edinburg, TX

Sunday, September 2, 2018 El Paso, TX

