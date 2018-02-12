KENS
Luis Miguel coming to San Antonio this summer

Staff , KENS 10:56 AM. CST February 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Mexican icon Luis Miguel is bringing his ¡México Por Siempre! tour to San Antonio in August.

On August 30, the singer will perform at the AT&T Center at 8:30 pm.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 13 at 10 am. General public tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 am.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com 

The tour will also make stops in Dallas, Laredo, Houston, Edinburg, and El Paso. 

  • Friday, May 25, 2018                          Dallas, TX                  
  • Saturday, May 26, 2018                     Laredo, TX              
  • Sunday, May 27, 2018                        Houston, TX         
  • Friday, August 31, 2018                     Edinburg, TX           
  • Sunday, September 2, 2018               El Paso, TX               

