KENS
Close

Lucy's Doggy Daycare and Spa holds 4th annual Puppy Bowl

Football may have been on the minds of most people, but for some animal lovers, the Super Bowl wasn't the highlight of the day. Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker attended a different kind of game on San Antonio's north side.

Jeremy Baker, KENS 11:24 PM. CST February 04, 2018

On this Super Bowl Sunday, Lucy's Doggy Daycare and Spa held its fourth annual "Puppy Bowl."

In the game there were four downs. The dog who caught the ball at the end of each down won a free day of doggy day care. In the end, the dog that caught the ball the most was awarded the MVP. The grand prize? A full weekend of doggy daycare and a day at the spa.

Along the way there were a few penalties, including a few dogs penalized for "Ruff-housing." But Gus won both a day at the spa and the MVP weekend. Congratulations, Gus!

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories