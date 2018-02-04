Lucy's Doggy Daycare and Spa holds 4th annual Puppy Bowl

On this Super Bowl Sunday, Lucy's Doggy Daycare and Spa held its fourth annual "Puppy Bowl."

In the game there were four downs. The dog who caught the ball at the end of each down won a free day of doggy day care. In the end, the dog that caught the ball the most was awarded the MVP. The grand prize? A full weekend of doggy daycare and a day at the spa.

Along the way there were a few penalties, including a few dogs penalized for "Ruff-housing." But Gus won both a day at the spa and the MVP weekend. Congratulations, Gus!

© 2018 KENS-TV