Local teens invited to elite, national soccer camp

Two San Antonio 8th graders with sick soccer skills are shining on the world stage. Leo Torres and Rocky Perez have been honing their soccer skills at the San Antonio FC Pro Academy. Their hard work and fancy footwork got them called up to participate in a national training camp.

"Running, dribbling the ball, making people happy, doing the moves and skills, it's always been fun to me," said Torres.

The Devine middle-schooler and his teammate Rocky, who attends St. Matthew's Catholic school, are pursuing something they found fun as kids while making a name for themselves. Their passion for soccer started when they were about 4 years old. Ten years later, the fire to compete continues to burn. Their speed and skill with a soccer ball is undeniable.

"I like the competition and just having fun,” said Perez. “It's just fun to get the ball and do tricks and play with ball and move the ball in ways other people can't."

This talent caught the attention of scouts for the U.S. National team. The two were invited to an exclusive training camp in Florida, last month. The honor meant Leo's first plane ride and a chance to meet and work with some of the best 14-year-olds in the country. Their names are now known to top brass in the soccer world.

“It was awesome, the players were unbelievable,” said Perez. “There was some great talent and it was just a great experience for both of us.”

Back in San Antonio working with their hometown teammates, the boys are sharpening their skills hoping to one day become professional soccer stars. Out of the 36 teens who participated in the camp, only 5 were from Texas. The other three were invited to the camp from Dallas area clubs.

The youth pro academy team in San Antonio is selected during a try-out period each season.

Players who join the team have no costs since the program is fully-funded.

