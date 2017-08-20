S.A. doctor making ‘moves' to give back to community

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio pediatrician is making moves, literally, to give back to her community.

Dr. Dianna Burns took to the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Saturday night to snag not only the trophy for her footwork but for raising more than $60,000 for various local non-profits through the San Antonio Area African American Community Fund Renaissance with the Stars Gala.

Dr. Burns is also working tirelessly to bring more health care to the area. Dr. Burns is currently the President and Managing partner of South Texas Center for Pediatric Care.

The driven doctor also has served as Past-Chairman, Committee on Children & Adolescent Health, Texas Medical Association. She was also the Past Chairman of Board of Mediations for Bexar County Medical Society, past Chief of Staff Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital, Chairman Department of Pediatrics, Southeast Baptist Hospital, Chairman Department of Pediatrics, Methodist Metropolitan Hospital, and elected Vice –President, 2000 member Baptist Physician-Hospital Organization (PHO).

Yes, the ambitious doctor found time to learn a complicated choreography to help several agencies in San Antonio. Dr. Burns can now add the title to a growing list of other achievements including being a mother.

