Residents in Leon Valley now have a safe space for exchanges at the local police department to help prevent potentially dangerous situations.

The program is called Safe Spot and it provides buyers and sellers a well-lit area equipped with surveillance cameras recording around the clock and police nearby.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says it’s common for internet sales like those found on Craigslist to turn threatening, but explains that it’s less likely to happen at a police station.

Back in December, a man was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell his shoes, and in another case, a man trying to sell his iPhone was beaten and robbed.

Jaseem Zabith, a Leon Valley resident, says he’s met with several people at the police station to buy items after a bad encounter. Now that the station has a designated spot for sales, Zabith plans to take advantage of the extra security to keep his family safe.

“If I'm not home, I don't want them knowing where I live, what I have in my front yard, maybe what's in my house. Now that I have a baby here, I kinda what to make sure that everyone is safe,” Zabith said.

The Swap Spot is also a designated area for separated or divorced parents to meet in a safe place and exchange their children.

The police department also installed an emergency box to alert police in case a transaction turns dangerous.

