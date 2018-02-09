Lawsuit: Coach witnessed La Vernia student's sexual assault, did nothing

A lawsuit filed last month stemming from a 2017 hazing scandal in La Vernia ISD is seeking more than $1 Million in damages after it alleges the district 'consciously ignored' one of its students repeated rapes.

The suit states that this is 'but one in a what has been a historic and extensive history of abuse,' and that the actions were a violation of the minor complainant's Title IX rights.

The suit claims that the districts failure to report or act on the abuse allegations led to a hostile environment where the student was assaulted more than 30 times between October 2016 to February 2017.

According to the lawsuit, the assaults occurred at numerous locations. The suit claims that on January 12, 2017, three assailants sexually assaulted the student with a flashlight while at a team dinner at one of the teammate's parent's homes.

The suit goes on to detail another assault that took place later that month where a coach reportedly observed the incident and later ignored the student's screams for help.

So far, 13 arrests have been made since the hazing allegations were first presented in April.

