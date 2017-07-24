Latest: Officials say a citizen of Guatemala among the dead

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry says one of its citizens is among the 10 migrants who died after being trapped in a packed tractor-trailer in the broiling Texas heat.

Ministry spokesman Tekandi Paniagua says the man was Frank Guisseppe Fuentes Gonzales, a 20-year-old from Guatemala City.

Two other Guatemalans, ages 17 and 23, survived and were said to be in stable condition.

The driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants outside a Walmart in San Antonio has been charged in connection with the deaths of 10 of his passengers. James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, could face the death penalty. (July 24)

The Ministry said Monday that it had been in contact with relatives of the migrants.

The tractor-trailer was outside a Walmart in San Antonio. The people were discovered inside early Sunday.

