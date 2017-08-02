Krispy Kreme's Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut hits San Antonio shops

Krispy Kreme

Iconic donut makers, Krispy Kreme, have partnered with Hershey’s to give us possibly the greatest junk food ever: The Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme-filled Doughnut.

Wipe the drool off your chin and bear with us for a moment, because it’s only going to get better.

According to Krispy Kreme, here's how it's made: The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

If you want to get one of these decadent doughnuts, you’ll have to hurry. The sugary treat hit San Antonio stores on July 24 and is available only for a limited time.

If you’re on a diet, be careful: each one weighs in at a whopping 400 calories and 21 grams of sugar.

Click here to find the Krispy Kreme location nearest you.

