KimboDoesntCutCorners: Jourdanton PD puts K-9 officer to work in hilarious post

According to a hilarious post on the Jourdanton Police Department's Facebook Page, K-9 Officers are held just as accountable when it comes to filing paperwork.

"Ask any cop...A big part of police work is the volumes of paperwork required to close a case," the post reads.

Below it is a series of hashtags and a photo of their K-9 Officer Kimbo "typing up a report" on a an office computer.

While Ofc. Kimbo's report may have been concise, it was also certainly thorough: 'Sniffed Vehicle. Found Drugs. End Report.'

Thanks for taking care of us, and for the much needed laugh this Tuesday Officer Kimbo and Jourdanton PD!

