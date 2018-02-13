KENS
#KimboDoesntCutCorners: Jourdanton PD puts K-9 officer to work in hilarious post

Staff , KENS 9:14 AM. CST February 13, 2018

According to a hilarious post on the Jourdanton Police Department's Facebook Page, K-9 Officers are held just as accountable when it comes to filing paperwork.

"Ask any cop...A big part of police work is the volumes of paperwork required to close a case," the post reads.

Below it is a series of hashtags and a photo of their K-9 Officer Kimbo "typing up a report" on a an office computer. 

While Ofc. Kimbo's report may have been concise, it was also certainly thorough: 'Sniffed Vehicle. Found Drugs. End Report.'

Thanks for taking care of us, and for the much needed laugh this Tuesday Officer Kimbo and Jourdanton PD!

