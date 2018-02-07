SAN ANTONIO - San Marcos police said a juvenile accidentally shot himself in the leg after stealing a car.

The incident happened around 3:30 am Wednesday.

San Marcos PD responded to shots fired at Hutchison and Moon Street where they discovered two teens.

One suffered a gunshot wound to his left calf from a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said they determined the teens were involved with the theft of a 2011 Subaru Outback that was reported stolen from a Local Downtown apartment complex.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen with the doors unlocked and the keys inside.

Police said a third teen was involved in the theft.

The vehicle has not been recovered. SMPD said the public should contact them if the vehicle is spotted.

