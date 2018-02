(Photo: Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Justin Timberlake will return to the Alamo City as part of his "Man of the Woods" tour on January 19, 2019.

The concert will be at the AT&T Center.

He will also perform in Houston on January 22, and in Dallas on January 24.

Tickets for the San Antonio performance can be purchased through Ticketmaster. They go on sale on February 26 at 10:00 a.m.

© 2018 KENS-TV