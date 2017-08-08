Juggalos rejoice! Insane Clown Posse coming to San Antonio

Getty

Juggalos rejoice! Detroit's underground, rapping clowns are coming to San Antonio to bring 'the magic.'

The Insane Clown Posse, made up of members Violent J aka The Duke of the Wicked and Shaggy 2 Dope aka The Southwest Strangla, will be playing at the Alamo City Music Hall on October 17.

ICP last visited San Antonio when they played the same venue in May 2016.

ICP shows have been known to get pretty out of hand. The group likes to spray the crowd with endless 2-liter bottles of 'Faygo,' a sugary soft drink popular in Detroit.

In 2015, 10 people were arrested at one venue for numerous crimes and charges were later filed against others.

In 2014, a woman died of a suspected drug overdose at 'The Gathering of the Juggalos,' an annual multi-day concert event held for fans of the band.

Other acts include DJ Paul, Young Wicked Dope Dod and Forilla.

