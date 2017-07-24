Judson ISD hosting auxiliary job fair Tuesday

CONVERSE - Judson ISD is hosting a job fair Tuesday, July 25 for several departments.

Vacancies include after school child care, child nutrition, and maintenance. They're also hiring bus drivers, custodians, and a lead HVAC technician.

The auxiliary job fair is Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Judson High School located at 9142 FM 78 Converse 78109.

Interviews will be given on the spot. Candidates are encouraged to bring an up to date resume with contact information for two references.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Unwin

junwin@judsonisd.org

(210) 945-5618

or

Elizabeth Parmley

eparmley@judsonisd.org

(210) 945-5616

© 2017 KENS-TV