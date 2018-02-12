Jenna Navarro tops Monday's Mutton Bustin' field

The fifth day of Mutton Bustin' action is in the books, and the competition is heating up at the AT&T Center.

For the second day in a row, a young cowgirl earned the top spot at the Mutton Bustin' contest at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Jenna Navarro was the final rider of the day's competition, but she didn't let the extra wait time affect her performance- she won Monday's Mutton Bustin' and took home the belt buckle.

Check back at KENS5.com for highlights from every night of Mutton Bustin' at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

