SAN ANTONIO - It's Dollar Day at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo!

Each Friday during the rodeo, you can get admission into rodeo grounds for just $1 until 6 pm. This doesn't include admission into the AT&T Center for Rodeo performances.

Rides, hot dogs, and popcorn will also only be one dollar.

