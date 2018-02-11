Investigators searching for suspect who fled in handcuffs

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled in handcuffs from a deputy early Sunday morning.

At about 4 am Sunday morning, a deputy had Zachariah Bostic under arrest for possession of cocaine on Ingleton on the west side of San Antonio. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was able to flee while wearing handcuffs.

Investigators are assisting in the continuing search for Bostic. He was last reported wearing a black hooded jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

