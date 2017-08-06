Infant pronounced dead after being injured by family pet

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - An infant has been pronounced dead after being injured by family pet on Saturday, July 29, according to a Bangor Police Department statement released on Sunday, August 6.

On the morning of July 29, Bangor police and fire departments responded to a call from a Bangor home regarding an injured infant. The child had been hurt by a "family pet" and was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

On Sunday, August 6, Sergeant Brent Beaulieu released a statement saying, "Unfortunately, the child succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital."

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Bangor Police Department is overseeing the case. No further information is available at this time.

