I-10 West closed after multi-vehicle crash kills 2 in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY - Interstate 10 westbound is closed until 7 pm Saturday following a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles in Guadalupe County overnight.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 632 on to Highway 183 west to TX 80 south in Luling and back on to IH 10.

Police said the accident happened on the San Marcos River Bridge shortly after 2 am.

Two people were killed in the accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

DPS: At least 2 dead and I 10 west closed for an extended period. Detour at exit 632. 5 vehicle crash happened at 2:50 am #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/O4veMpeIES — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) February 10, 2018

The accident caused 'significant damage' to the bridge rail and repairs are expected to take all day.

DPS troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.

