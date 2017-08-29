Katrina survivor has words of hope for Harvey evacuees

SAN ANTONIO - While thousands of evacuees are still in shock in the wake of Hurricane Harvey devastation, one San Antonio woman who survived Hurricane Katrina wants them to know there is hope.

Carolyn Jordan said it's tough to watch the images circulating of Hurricane Harvey.

"Things just start racing back in my mind because I can relate to that right there it's scary," Jordan said.

She lost everything exactly 12 years ago when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. Jordan was stranded in a flooded hotel for a week before being rescued.

"We had no idea how we were going to get out, there was no kind of communication, all phone lines were down," Jordan said.

She was brought to an evacuation shelter in Athens, Texas and a few weeks later to another one in San Antonio. What was supposed to be a few weeks stay before heading home, changed the course of her life.

"I just got comfortable here, there's a lot of warm hearted people down here," Jordan said.

Jordan has called San Antonio home for over a decade now and is emotional watching the city that welcomed her with open arms do so once again for the evacuees being taken in from Harvey. She said the weather brought her here, but the generosity and caring of the Alamo City made her stay.

"So many people poured out with clothes shoes, all the necessities that we needed to get by," Jordan said.

She has a message for the evacuees of Harvey too.

"Just have faith and hope everything will work out in the end....Trust me everything is going to come back twice fold," Jordan said.

