Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

6 p.m. update: Hurricane Harvey now a Category 4 with winds up to 130 miles per hour. Landfall expected by 10 p.m.

KENS5.com Staff , KENS
8:59 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

Hurricane Harvey made landfall at about 8:35 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm.It made landfall near Rockport, Texas.At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

© 2017 KENS-TV
