How to report price gouging from Hurricane Harvey

Better Business Bureau warns of illegal price gouging as we prepare for Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Thinkstock)

With Texas preparing for hurricane destruction, some retailers may be tempted to jack up prices on essentials like water or gas.

READ: Gas prices at risk of rising as Hurricane Harvey bears down

Texas law prohibits businesses from price gouging during disasters. The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act is designed to protect consumers during potential disasters.

This applies to goods like drinking water, medicine, food, batteries, gas, generators, or services like towing.

You can file complaints about Texas businesses gouging prices to the Attorney General here.

You can also file complaints with the BBB here.

