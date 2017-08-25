How to help evacuees from Hurricane Harvey

With the Texas coast evacuating Hurricane Harvey, Texans can step up and help.
Red Cross
You can volunteer with the Red Cross in San Antonio by attending a volunteer orientation Saturday.
Be trained and get your volunteer assignments at the Volunteer Intake Center. They will start trainings every hour starting at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteer Intake Center
3642 E. Houston St.
San Antonio, TX, 78219
You can also donate money to the Red Cross here.
Salvation Army
You can volunteer with the Salvation Army by emailing candace.torrez@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command says the best way to support their Hurricane Harvey efforts is with a financial donation. They say all money goes directly to the relief efforts. Click here to donate.
