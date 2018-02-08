Houston honors SA sanitation workers who helped after Harvey

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six months since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas coast and Houston area. While those communities are still recovering, a Houston council member came to San Antonio to deliver a proclamation declaring Thursday "City of San Antonio Day."

They were especially thankful to the Department of Solid Waste Management employees who traveled to Houston for 30 days to help clear 20,000 tons of debris over the course of 30 days. That's the equivalent of 50 football fields filled with trash up to ten feet high.

"We are so indebted to these gentlemen, what they were doing each and every day, with a smile on their face, helping our neighbors who were sitting with their life sitting on their front lawn with ten foot piles of debris and all they wanted was a sense of normalcy," said Dave Martin, a council member from Houston.

Jesse Sanchez is an eighteen year veteran of the Department of Solid Waste Management. He went to the northeast Houston neighborhood of Kingwood after Harvey to help out.

"It's hard because you have people who are retired and they're 70, 80-year-old people and they lost all their livelihood and they come and cry on your shoulder," Sanchez said.

