SAPD investigating human remains found on southeast side

SAN ANTONIO - SAPD's homicide unit is investigating human remains that were found on the southeast side of town, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office.

An investigator was following a lead that sent him to the 12800 block of Old Corpus Christi Road.

At the scene, he noticed 'animal activity' near the area and was eventually led to the body.

No other information is known at this time.

This is developing story. Check back for updates as details are made available.

