Home invasion reported on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man woke up to an intruder in his home with a gun on the city’s northeast side.

The victim called police around 11:30 p.m. Monday night after he discovered a man in his kitchen holding a firearm.

The resident reportedly charged at the suspect and engaged in a struggle. This reportedly caused the gun to fire, but no one was hit.

The home invasion occurred in the 3400 block of Salado Creek Drive.

The suspect was said to have fled the scene.

Police said they are currently searching for a young Hispanic male in his 20s.

