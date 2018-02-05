Home Depot preparing to hire 750 new San Antonio employees

SAN ANTONIO - The Home Depot says their busiest selling season is the spring, and they are preparing for the seasonal rush by hiring 750 associates in San Antonio.

Permanent part-time and seasonal positions are open in the company's stores and distribution centers. The Home Depot is encouraging students, retirees, and veterans to apply.

The hardware chain says that they are accepting applications now for positions at San Antonio locations.

Home Depot says it takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com. Applicants can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area.

