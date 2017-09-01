‘Hoarding is creating the problem': Fuel only as needed, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is asking residents to only fuel as needed over the Labor Day Weekend so gas deliveries can catch up early next week.

“Be a good neighbor,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “Hoarding is creating the problem, and there’s no need for it.”

In light of many San Antonio area gas stations closing due to lack of gasoline in their pumps, Nirenberg is also asking gas station operators and owners to voluntarily and temporarily limit individual gas purchases. By doing this, he hopes to reduce hoarding and prevent further hysteria.

“Refineries and pipelines that supply San Antonio are expected to be restored to service early next week. In the meantime, supply trucks are hauling gas from Corpus Christi and other area refineries,” Nirenberg said. “While this is a slower delivery process, everyone should understand that deliveries are being made and will continue to occur this weekend.”

Nirenberg pleaded with residents to refrain from unnecessarily topping off their tanks over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, people are panicking and making the situation much, much worse. City officials have witnessed people filling 55-gallon drums in their pickup trucks,” Nirenberg said.

© 2017 KENS-TV